Experts sound alarm after cuts to US agency expose rare big cats to extinction threat: 'I don't see a future … if we fail here'

The Florida panther, a honey-colored big cat that once roamed across the southeastern United States, faces mounting threats as development expands and federal conservation resources shrink, Inside Climate News reported.

Experts warn that the rare creature, which now survives only in a small corner of South Florida, could be pushed closer to extinction if key protections and habitat oversight continue to weaken.

What's happening?

Conservation groups are raising concerns about a massive new development planned within the heart of the panther's habitat. The project, known as the Rural Lands West Project, would build a mixed residential and commercial complex across more than 10,000 acres near the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge.

Advocates say nearly 5,000 acres of panther habitat could be destroyed, potentially fragmenting one of the last areas the animals depend on to survive.

"What's happening is this phenomenon of death by a thousand cuts," said Jason Totoiu, Florida policy director and a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, per Inside Climate News.

Three conservation groups have formally notified federal agencies of their intent to sue, arguing that the development violated the Endangered Species Act.

"This is the panther's last stand," said Matthew Schwartz, executive director of the South Florida Wildlands Association, per Inside Climate News. "I don't see a future for the panther if we fail here."

In addition, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency responsible for protecting endangered species, has lost a substantial portion of its workforce in the past year.

Between January 2025 and January 2026, staffing levels plummeted by 26%, leaving experts worried the agency may struggle to adequately review projects impacting vulnerable wildlife.

"If they're so underfunded and understaffed, they can only do so much," said Totoiu, per ICN.

Why is the situation concerning?

The Florida panther is already considered one of the most endangered mammals in North America, with only 120 to 230 individuals remaining in the wild.

It depends on vast, uninterrupted stretches of land to hunt and reproduce. Male panthers can roam territories as large as 200 square miles, so roads, housing developments, and other infrastructure can quickly fragment the habitat they need.

Furthermore, habitat loss — often caused by human development expanding into new territory — can disrupt ecosystems that support wetlands and other natural systems on which millions of people rely.

What's being done about it?

Conservation groups are urging federal agencies to reconsider their approval of the development and conduct a more thorough scientific review of the project's impact on the panther's recovery.

Learning about conservation efforts and supporting organizations dedicated to preserving natural habitats can also help ensure that rare species like the Florida panther have a fighting chance.

