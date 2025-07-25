Expert raises alarm about potential 'demise' of bustling US region: 'The situation is desperate'

The Gulf Coast — home to bustling cities, vital industries, and unique ecosystems — is facing a crisis. And one of the country's most respected coastal geologists is sounding the alarm.

In his new book, Gulf Coast Demise? Climate Change, Conservation, and Saving the American Sea, John B. Anderson lays out that the time to act is now. "The situation is desperate. I have grandchildren in high school and college, and when they're middle-aged, the problems they'll be dealing with on the Gulf Coast could be insurmountable," Anderson said.

What's happening?

A professor emeritus of oceanography at Rice University, Anderson has spent decades studying the Gulf Coast — from the barrier islands of Texas to the wetlands of Florida. Drawing on more than 35 years of research, he and his students have taken core samples across the region that show an alarming reversal of thousands of years of growth.

The samples revealed accelerated erosion, land loss, and significant inundation in topographies where barrier islands, peninsulas, and wetlands once thrived. "The Mississippi Delta will be virtually gone by 2050," Anderson concluded from his findings. "... That's just 25 years from now."

According to Anderson, sea level rise — fueled by the warming of the planet from the burning of dirty energy sources such as gas and coal — is the biggest driver of this decline. But human interference, including damming rivers, diverting water flow, and building on vulnerable land, has made things much worse.

Why is the Gulf Coast's future so concerning?

Barrier islands and wetlands aren't just scenic backdrops. They're essential buffers, absorbing storm surge and protecting inland communities from hurricanes and flooding. As those buffers disappear, cities and towns along the Gulf Coast — including key infrastructure such as the Galveston Ship Channel and Freeport industrial center — are dangerously exposed.

Anderson found sea level rise to be one of the most significant causes of this future calamity — a phenomenon that has been exacerbated by the changing climate.

"Human intervention has made it worse," Anderson explained. "We've altered sediment supply from rivers, diverted natural flows, and built on vulnerable land without understanding the long-term consequences."

What can be done about it?

Some states are stepping up. Louisiana, for example, has launched coastal restoration initiatives, pulled in national experts, and published public reports acknowledging the threat.

On a broader level, better infrastructure planning, increased investment in coastal restoration, and policies that reduce heat-trapping pollution can all help protect the Gulf Coast. At home, switching to cleaner energy sources and supporting sustainable seafood options are simple steps that make a difference.

