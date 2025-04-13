Scientists blown away by tiny creature's ability to endure extreme conditions: 'Can survive even the most devastating challenges'

"Even after the typhoon left Asan Ridge looking barren, the tree snails endured."

When it comes to tough creatures in the animal kingdom, snails probably aren't the first to jump to mind, but a new study has proved just how resilient they are.

Wildlife in The War in the Pacific National Park in Guam has been gravely impacted by "invasive species, habitat loss, and extreme weather," according to a new report from the National Park Service.

One species affected in this area is the Guam tree snails, which are crucial to the ecosystem of the forest but sadly are endangered due to the prevalence of invasive species, such as brown tree snakes and little fire ants.

Typhoon Mawar caused major destruction in the national park in May 2023 but allowed scientists to see the impact such extreme weather could have on these little snails.

A postdoctoral research associate at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Dr. Ann Marie Gawel led a study that surveyed "48 transects across 15 acres," said the National Park Service, whose report also featured pictures of the snail.

Of the 225 snails she found before the typhoon, 177 survived the dangerous weather phenomena — despite it devastating the snails' natural habitat. This proves the resilience of these creatures and is a good sign that it's not the end of the road for the Guam tree snail.

Conservation of land and the creatures that live there is vital for the biodiversity of the planet. It not only helps prevent the extinction of animals but also provides natural beauty around the globe for people to enjoy. From conserving forests and wetlands to eradicating invasive species, many scientists are working tirelessly to protect the flora and fauna that the planet relies on to survive.

The National Park Service commented that "preserving biodiversity while managing invasive threats is an ongoing challenge, but the resilience of species like the Guam tree snail offers hope."

The national park's natural and cultural resource manager, Timothy Clark, said, "Even after the typhoon left Asan Ridge looking barren, the tree snails endured. As long as we maintain the critical habitat they depend on, they can survive even the most devastating challenges."

