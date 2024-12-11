Experts fear worst-case scenarios after alarming observation at renowned wetland: 'We could be facing a local disaster'

Now as groundwater inflows that feed the pond decline, the natural site is at risk.

Experts have warned groundwater systems in parts of Australia have begun to show signs of collapse. Overuse has put pressure on the systems, reducing water quality and lowering water levels, according to the Guardian.

What's happening?

Parts of western Victoria and South Australia are experiencing collapses in groundwater systems, threatening water security.

After nearly 200 years of drainage from agriculture, farming, and household use, water tables have declined, and surface drainage has changed.

As water levels decrease, algal blooms pollute the area. A big algal bloom in Piccaninnie Ponds in South Australia forced national park staff to close snorkeling and diving in an effort to round up an estimated 10 tons of sludge.

"I am worried that what is happening at Piccaninnie Ponds and the recent dropping in levels in Ewens Ponds could potentially represent a tipping point, one of these moments where if it actually spirals out of control we could be facing a local disaster," SA lieutenant governor and cave diver Dr. Richard Harris told the SE Voice.

Why are the groundwater systems in Australia important?

Renowned for its clear blue waters and stunning array of aquatic plants, Piccaninnie Ponds is a famous cave-diving site as well as a Ramsar-designated wetland of international significance. However, as groundwater inflows that feed the pond decline, the natural site is at risk.

The groundwater threat to Piccaninnie Ponds also poses serious economic threats. Mount Gambier, South Australia's second biggest city, relies on underground water. The Coonawarra wine region, as well as numerous small towns and farms, could also face water insecurity due to groundwater declines.

What's being done about declining groundwater?

To address the issue and growing concerns, Landscape South Australia (Limestone Coast) is restructuring its 2013 water allocation plan. Per the Guardian, development manager Liz Perkins said declines in groundwater "are not an acceptable impact."

