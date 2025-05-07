Scientists make alarming discovery after studying interactions between humans and animals: 'A common evolutionary history'

While it was already known that human activity changes the environment, Phys.org reported that a recent study, published in the journal Science, has shown the effect of human activity on animal behavior and what it could mean for people.

What's happening?

Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and the University of Victoria looked at how human activity affects animal behavior and were surprised to find that the results also affected humans.

Researchers already understood how changing climates and ecosystems caused by human activity degrade biodiversity and shrink animal populations, but this study discovered how this activity also degrades the cultural diversity of animals. Cultural diversity in animals refers to skills attained via social learning, such as whale songs or tools used by primates, and shows how life can adapt when it comes to environmental changes.

Phys.org reported that researcher Lydia Luncz of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology stated: "Nonhuman primates share a common evolutionary history with humans, and their study can provide important insights into our origins. These uniquely complex creatures are threatened with extinction, highlighting the urgent need to protect and conserve them and their way of life."

Why are declining biodiversity and populations concerning?

These cultural behaviors in animals offer unique insight into not only the animals but humanity as well, as they provide a blueprint for the evolution of behavior across species. However, as the animal population continues to decline, we lose the ability to study and learn from these behaviors and how they are adapted, missing out on valuable information that could bolster our own adaptability.

If animal populations continue to shrink, researchers and conservationists will lose access to information that can help them better understand archaeological records of human species that have gone extinct and insight into how humans may further evolve.

Of course, besides the knowledge lost to humanity, declining animal populations also mean fewer species in the world, which is a tragedy in itself.

What's being done about this loss?

Conservationists hope that newer technological advancements, such as 3D scanning, can help preserve animals' cultures.

Other than that, conservationists, scientists, governments, and the public need to work together to preserve animals' native ecosystems to help protect them from going extinct. This could take the form of educational initiatives to educate citizens on the importance of biodiversity or community engagement and outreach strategies to convince local governments to work more on conservation efforts.

