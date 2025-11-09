Hikers airlifted to hospital after grizzly bear attack on popular trail — here are the details

"No action will be taken" against the animal.

A grizzly bear attack in Canada caused renewed concern about how shrinking habitats and rising global temperatures are bringing people and wildlife into increasingly risky proximity.

What's happening?

On Oct. 12, two hikers were airlifted to a hospital after a grizzly bear attack on a hiking trail.

The attack occurred in the McGregor Mountain area, northeast of Prince George, according to Canada's Conservation Officer Service on Facebook.

Two hikers encountered a female grizzly with two cubs on the Farm Cabin Trail near Pass Lake. According to CBS News, an air ambulance evacuated both victims of the attack from the area.

They were transported and treated at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia. One victim remained in the hospital after both were admitted in stable condition.

Conservation Officer Service Program Assessment Team (PAT) specialists investigated the area and recommended that hiking in the Pass Lake area be restricted until investigations concluded.

Due to the location and nature of the incident, they determined the bear's actions were defensive and decided that "no action will be taken" against the animal.

However, they later confirmed, through DNA analysis, that a deceased grizzly bear found in the vicinity of the original attack location was the bear involved in the attack.

Why is this encounter concerning?

Sadly, encounters like this have become far more common worldwide as rising temperatures and human activity destroy bear habitats and push wildlife closer to human settlements.

One video earlier this year captured a Florida man being attacked by bears in his front yard after he went out to confront them, an Arkansas man was attacked while working on a tractor, and a string of brown bear attacks caused a national park in Alaska to temporarily close.

Urban sprawl and development have forced wildlife into urban areas, neighborhoods, and popular hiking trails with few remaining alternatives.

All of this is exacerbated by pollution from human activity and the use of dirty energy sources, which have driven global temperatures higher and intensified extreme weather events such as wildfires, droughts, and hurricanes — events and conditions that send wildlife scrambling for any resources they can find.

What should you do during a bear encounter?

If you're heading into bear country, the Conservation Officer Service recommends staying alert and making noise regularly to avoid surprises, traveling in groups, carrying bear spray, keeping a clean camp, and respecting closures and warnings.

If you encounter or see a bear, the service recommends avoiding the area, staying calm, not running or speaking, backing away slowly, and standing your ground if the bear charges.

If the bear approaches while you're on the ground, the National Park Service advises covering your head and neck with your arms and "playing dead."

