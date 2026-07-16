Grand Teton grizzly named Bruno soaks in a moment through wildflowers, and the old guy looks fantastic

That is a welcome departure for typical bear-related content that can focus on rare bear attacks.

There is something instantly calming about watching a grizzly basking in a field of wildflowers instead of charging across a nature documentary. That is exactly why a close-up video of Bruno, better known as Grizzly Bear 679, is connecting with so many viewers.

What happened?

Followers of wildlife photographer Allie Swafford (@allieroams), who tracks Lake Teton- and Yellowstone-area animals by number, know Grizzly Bear 679 as Bruno.

In a new Instagram post, she shared footage of him moving through summer wildflowers, stopping to sniff while he foraged. Bruno's satisfaction in taking in the scents resonated with viewers.

One commenter wrote: "Great video of a tough old guy! He looks fantastic!"

In the comments, Allie fielded questions on Bruno from many interested viewers. She revealed he is 21, and wears a collar that will get replaced every two years if he happens into a trap.

"The way he looks like he's just genuinely enjoying sunshine and the smell of wildflowers," a viewer reacted. "The man is vibing."

Why does it matter?

When viewers recognize a numbered grizzly by name, it can deepen public interest in the landscapes that keep animals like Bruno alive.

Rather than showing fear or conflict, the post captures a bear engaged in normal behavior of foraging, sniffing, and moving through habitat that appears healthy and undisturbed.

That is a welcome departure for typical bear-related content that can focus on rare bear attacks. Sometimes a healthy and wholesome interaction can help cut through, and emphasize that these are vital animals not looking to cause trouble to humans even when they enter their space.

Healthy bear habitat supports entire ecosystems, and the same open spaces that sustain wildlife also support tourism, outdoor access, and local economies across the Grand Teton and Yellowstone region.

What can I do?

Responsible wildlife viewing means keeping a safe distance, never feeding animals, and following local rules if you are visiting bear country. In grizzly habitat, basic precautions matter like securing food and trash, staying alert on trails, and carrying bear spray where recommended.

Those steps help protect both people and bears by reducing the chance of dangerous encounters.It is also worth supporting creators and photographers who show wildlife ethically, without crowding or stressing animals for a closer shot.

The payoff is great for many animal-lovers.

"These types of videos are just so centering," a commenter wrote.

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