17-month-old black bear euthanized after injuring residents and dogs in California incident

Wildlife officials euthanized a young black bear after an attack in Mammoth Lakes, California, injured two people and left two dogs with minor wounds, KTLA reported.

What happened?

According to the Mammoth Lakes Police Department, as relayed by KTLA, the incident took place around 6 a.m. Monday, June 8, in the Old Mammoth area.

A woman went outside after her dog got into a fight with a 17-month-old black bear that weighed about 70 pounds.

The police department said, "Another dog got out when the woman went outside, and she attempted to stop the bear from fighting with her dogs. The bear then turned its attention toward her, biting and clawing her."

A man who stepped in to help was hurt as well before using the blunt end of a hatchet to hit the bear several times.

"The woman was able to grab a water bottle and use that to strike the bear until the man could get free," the police also said.

Afterward, the couple went to Mammoth Hospital. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife later captured the bear and humanely euthanized it after deciding it posed a threat to public safety.

The injured couple and both dogs are all expected to recover.

Why does it matter?

Even in bear country, this kind of attack is rare. It also points to a broader challenge facing many communities where human development overlaps with wildlife habitat.

When bears, pets, and people end up in close proximity, the risk of conflict can rise quickly. That's especially if a wild animal becomes accustomed to homes, yards, or nearby food sources.

Officials did not say what brought the young bear to the property. But wildlife experts have long warned that unsecured trash, pet food, and expanding neighborhoods can make dangerous encounters more likely.

Incidents like this can lead to expensive medical care and the loss of wildlife that might otherwise have avoided people altogether.

Simple prevention measures, such as securing attractants and keeping a close watch on pets, can reduce risk in mountain towns.

What are people saying?

As reported by KTLA, Mammoth Lakes Police Chief Dan Casabian said, "Incidents like this are extremely rare in Mammoth Lakes. Bears almost always avoid humans and will flee when confronted. This type of aggressive behavior is highly unusual."

He added, "We are grateful that the couple are expected to make full recoveries."



Officials confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

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