Yellowstone officials devastated after legendary grizzly bear 399 killed by vehicle: 'An accidental ambassador for her species'

Grizzly bears are an iconic species but one that struggles in a world dominated by humans. While they aren't considered endangered globally, they are protected as a threatened species in the lower 48 states, per the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Unfortunately, that doesn't always keep them safe, and an incredibly popular and well-known individual, grizzly bear 399, died in late October, The New York Times reported.

What's happening?

Grizzly bear 399 was struck and killed by a car at the age of 28, per the Times. Hers was one of many grizzly bear deaths this year, almost reaching record numbers.

Grizzly bear 399 was beloved as the oldest recorded reproducing female grizzly in the greater Yellowstone area. She had raised 18 cubs over the years.

One of the reasons that she was so well-known is that she often walked with her cubs along the roads of Yellowstone National Park. While this provided an opportunity for visitor sightings, photos, and documentary appearances, it also meant she was frequently in human spaces. And that is what led to her death.

"She was very much an accidental ambassador for her species, and what a great ambassador she was," said Jack Bayles, co-owner of tour company Team 399, per the Times. "She didn't deserve to go out like this."

Why is grizzly bear 399's death important?

There are estimated to be over 1,000 grizzly bears in the Yellowstone area, which stretches among Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, per the Times. Of that number, almost 70 died this year. Forty-four were killed by wildlife managers because of their interactions with humans and cattle; 11 were killed by people in self-defense; and the rest were killed in accidents, some caused by human structures such as power lines and irrigation ditches, the Times revealed.

The protected status of grizzly bears is controversial. Some contend that the species has recovered, pointing to the 200 cubs born in the wild each year. Others note the effects of human activity on the species, including deaths such as 399's and the increasing scarcity of food due to the climate crisis. If the bears lose their protected status or become subject to hunting, their numbers could dwindle again.

What's being done about grizzly bear populations?

Grizzlies remain a protected species under U.S. law. Park visitors and other wilderness enjoyers can do their best to keep individual bears safe — and stay safe from the bears — by storing and disposing of food and garbage correctly. This helps keep bears from getting accustomed to humans and human food, which can lead to lethal encounters otherwise.

