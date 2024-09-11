Officials announce return of apex predator following decades-long absence: 'This is a long time coming'

These turtles face an array of threats, including illegal harvesting for their meat and the pet trade, accidental capture, and the swallowing of fish hooks.

Kansans may soon see one aquatic species that had been absent from the state's rivers for over three decades, thanks to a reintroduction effort.

Fox 4 reported that the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks plans to release 40 alligator snapping turtles into the Neosho River in the southwest part of the state in fall 2024. The department is partnering with local landowners to make the release possible.

The historic range of this proposed threatened species includes parts of the South and lower Midwest, with Kansas representing the northwesternmost extent of their native range, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Today, they are considered extremely rare in Kansas and Indiana, the agency states.

According to the National Zoo, alligator snapping turtles are apex predators that play an important role in their riverine ecosystems. For instance, they help regulate the prevalence of certain populations of fish. As scavengers, they help clean up the environment by removing deceased animals.









These valuable ecosystem services help keep rivers healthy so that we can enjoy benefits like clean water and recreational activities like fishing.

The species, known for its strong jaws and hooked beak, is the largest freshwater turtle in the world, but it is currently listed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's Red List of Species. These turtles face an array of threats, including illegal harvesting for their meat and the pet trade, accidental capture, and the swallowing of fish hooks, FWS says.

The upcoming release is just one example of how conservationists are working to repopulate once-extinct species back into their native habitats.

For instance, giant tortoises were reintroduced to Madagascar after a 600-year absence, and scientists predict ecological benefits that will bring balance to the local ecosystem. Similarly, 40 Eastern indigo snakes were recently reintroduced to an Alabama forest where they once thrived, and conservationists are anticipating positive effects in that ecosystem as well.

As for Kansas' soon-to-be new turtle residents, "This is a long time coming and a long process for those involved," said Trevor Starks, KDWP recovery program coordinator, per Fox 4. "The end goal was to put turtles up these rivers in Oklahoma and then get them back in their ranges in Kansas."

He added, "I'm really, really excited about bringing back a species that's been absent from Kansas for 30 years back to the state," Starks said. "Once the turtles get back in the water, it'll be really, really great."

