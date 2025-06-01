Apex predator may be mating on remote island for first time in at least 30 years: 'It's the most incredible creature you ever saw'

"This is their territory. It's not ours."

Residents of Sanibel Island, Florida, were in for a surprise after discovering a possible crocodile nest on the island — the first reported in at least 30 years.

Until recently, conservationists believed only female crocodiles inhabited the island. But the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation found two crocodiles exhibiting "typical courting behavior," fueling speculation that Sanibel may finally have a viable nest belonging to crocodile mates.

According to WINK News, Sanibel has historically not had warm enough temperatures for long enough to be hospitable for crocodile eggs, but increasing average temperatures observed in the area and worldwide have led to slight changes in animal nesting preferences geographically.

"We appear to be a little bit too far north for that, but just in the last few years, they successfully nested at Rookery Bay, which is further north than we've ever had that happen," SCCF Wildlife and Habitat Management Director Chris Lechowicz told WINK.

One island resident had a 10-foot crocodile spending a lot of time in her backyard for over a month — at first believed to be a female but now thought to possibly be a male if the courting indicates males finding homes nearby. "It's the most incredible creature you ever saw," said the resident, Carolyn David, in an interview with WINK News. "This is their territory. It's not ours."

The first Sanibel crocodile documented came in 1979, and the island was actually designated as a crocodile refuge in 1998. Unfortunately, no successful nest has been documented there — perhaps until now.

"The three significant storm surge events that occurred over the last two and a half years have transformed most waterbodies on Sanibel to a more crocodile-friendly habitat consisting of brackish water," Lechowicz said in a blog post. "As a result, they move more freely around the island and use other water bodies."

It's too soon to tell if the crocodile in David's yard or any others have actually mated, but the presence is a good sign — for conservation purposes, at least, as David said she was initially "freaked out" to find the croc so close to home.

The SCCF reported that the Florida population of crocodiles was listed as endangered, with only a few hundred left, in the 1970s. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service upgraded the classification to threatened, as the population has grown to roughly 2,000. A similar instance happened on a small island in Oceania when a bird once thought to be extinct reappeared. England also saw the reemergence of a rare mammal species.

The successful conservation of the American crocodile and the potential new Sanibel nest are testaments to what happens when communities come together to help preserve wildlife and the environment. If you're looking to make an impact in your community, see how you can take local action here.

