Trail cameras capture first-of-its-kind sighting of rare grey hypocolius bird species

The sighting highlighted the importance of maintaining conservation areas as a means of preserving biodiversity.

Experts and amateur birdwatching enthusiasts alike have been shocked by the sighting of a rare species at an ecological preserve, garnering global attention seemingly overnight.

A grey hypocolius was spotted at the Chhari-Dhandh Conservation Reserve in western India, according to a post on Moneycontrol.com. The sighting was even more unique given that it took place in a wetland area, while the grey hypocolius typically prefers drier, more arid regions.

The Press Trust of India reposted a video of the rarely seen bird on the social media platform X.

VIDEO | The rare Grey Hypocolius has made Chhari-Dhandh Conservation Reserve in Kachchh, Gujarat, a major global attraction for birdwatchers. Recently designated as a Ramsar site, the wetland now draws international tourists eager to observe its rich avian diversity. Under the… pic.twitter.com/Lbr23nJse9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2026

"The rare Grey Hypocolius has made Chhari-Dhandh Conservation Reserve in Kachchh, Gujarat, a major global attraction for birdwatchers," the video's caption read. "Recently designated a Ramsar site, the wetland now draws international tourists eager to observe its rich avian diversity."

According to the UNESCO World Heritage Center, Ramsar sites are areas that have been identified as Wetlands of International Importance. To make the list, the areas must contain representative or unique wetland types and must be of importance in maintaining biodiversity.

"Nice," one user commented on the video.

According to the birding website 10,000 Birds, the grey hypocolius is considered a "Holy Grail" bird for birdwatchers due the relatively low number of sightings in the wild. While the species is not considered rare or endangered, it is seldom sighted because it tends to keep to dense thickets and is considered a shy bird.

The sighting highlighted the importance of maintaining conservation areas as a means of preserving biodiversity.

"Biodiversity is essential for the processes that support all life on Earth, including humans," according to The Royal Society. "Without a wide range of animals, plants, and microorganisms, we cannot have the healthy ecosystems that we rely on to provide us with the air we breathe and the food we eat."

Unlike the grey hypocolius, which is not considered endangered, some bird species are rarely spotted due to their threatened status. In such cases, sightings can be an indication that conservation efforts have been working.

For example, conservationists heralded a sighting of the seldom-seen red-backed shrike in the United Kingdom as a cause for celebration. The species previously had been considered nearly extinct.

Similarly, when a nocturnal nightjar was found in Northern Ireland, experts took it as an indication that the species, which had previously seen steep population declines, could be making a comeback.

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