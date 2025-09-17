Scientists discover powerful phenomenon causing entirely new islands to emerge — here's what's happening

Greenland's ground is rising because warming global temperatures have melted the ice embedded in the country's bedrock, a new study in Geophysical Research Letters found.

What's happening?

Melting ice sheets have lessened the pressure holding down Greenland's bedrock. As a result, the country's ground is shifting upward.

Some areas have risen by 20 centimeters over the last decade, according to Earth.com. This outpaces rising sea level projections. These changes are altering Greenland's coastline and causing new land islands, or "skerries," to form.

The glaciers around Greenland make up about 15% of the country's ice loss, which plays a major role in the land shifts, according to Science Alert.

Why is rising ground important?

Greenland's changing landscape has far-reaching effects outside of the country. Its glaciers have reportedly melted at a higher rate than previously believed. This contributes to rising sea levels globally, putting other coastal cities at risk of flooding.

Within the country, the phenomenon of rising bedrock impacts local coastal communities. It can affect infrastructure, fisheries, marine industries, and transportation in these areas, according to the Greenland Rising Project.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Warming temperatures caused by pollution have exacerbated extreme weather events across the globe. Worsening natural disasters have altered, and even displaced, communities worldwide. It is critical to curb heat-trapping pollution to mitigate the effects of climate change on our cities.

What's being done about rising ground?

Projects like Greenland Rising are monitoring and proposing solutions to address the effects of rising bedrock in Greenland.

Individuals can do their part by educating themselves on critical climate issues. This is the first step toward making lifestyle changes that reduce their reliance on dirty energy. One way to do this is by switching to solar energy, which can reduce your monthly energy bills to nearly $0.

Solar panels can also make your home more resilient in the face of extreme weather. EnergySage is a free and easy service that you can use to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





