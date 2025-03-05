Scientists issue warning over alarming new discovery at Greenland Ice Sheet: 'It's a domino effect'

A warming planet is altering the area at a far faster rate than expected.

The state of the world's second-largest body of ice is concerning scientists, and rising global temperatures are to blame for its deterioration.

What's happening?

A study led by Durham University analyzed 8,000 3D surface maps of the Greenland Ice Sheet that were captured using satellite imagery.

Researchers found that between 2016 and 2021, crevasses — or "wedge-shaped fractures or cracks" — found on the ice had rapidly increased in size and depth.

The university observed that warmer air and sea temperatures were causing the crevasses to become larger and deeper, with ice also flowing more quickly.

"In a warming world, we would expect to see more crevasses forming," said study lead author Dr. Tom Chudley from Durham University's department of geography, per Phys.org. "This is because glaciers are accelerating in response to warmer ocean temperatures, and because meltwater filling crevasses can force fractures deeper into the ice."

Why is this concerning?

According to Durham University, Greenland's melting ice has been responsible for 14 millimeters of rising sea levels since 1992, with estimates that that could increase to 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) by the end of the century.

If crevasses are getting larger because of more rapid ice melting than previously thought, this sea-level rise could happen much sooner than expected and become more severe. With that, coastal towns and cities are put at greater risk of increased flooding or could otherwise disappear altogether.

"These processes can in turn speed up ice flow and lead to the formation of more and deeper crevasses — a domino effect that could drive the loss of ice from Greenland at a faster pace," study co-author Professor Ian Howat — a director of the Byrd Polar & Climate Research Center at The Ohio State University — said, as Phys.org shared.

What can be done to slow glacial ice melting?

Durham University hopes that this discovery will help inform predictions of the future of the Greenland Ice Sheet. However, it's clear that a warming planet is altering the area at a far faster rate than expected.

It's up to all of us to slow the production of planet-warming pollution that traps heat in the atmosphere, which encourages thermometer readings to creep up higher.

It might not seem like the small changes we make can make a difference to an ice sheet that spans 656,000 square meters, but every positive action helps — and you could also save money in the process.

For example, unplugging electrical items at night will stop draining unused power from the electricity grid, which still heavily relies on dirty fuels. Saving energy is not only great for the planet, but it can also lower your utility bills.

If you want to step things up a bit, consider leaving your gas-guzzling car behind for short journeys. Instead, you could walk, cycle, or find out your local public transport options. According to Imperial College London, cycling instead of driving for one trip per day can reduce a person's carbon impact by 0.55 tons a year.

