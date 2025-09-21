New program uses unexpected tactic to get teenagers off their phones: 'It broke me out of my shell'

In a time when so much of life happens behind a screen, some programs are helping kids rediscover the power of simply being outdoors.

One standout is Greenagers, a nonprofit based in Massachusetts' Berkshire County, which is giving teens hands-on experience with conservation — and sparking a lifelong love of the natural world in the process.

Greenagers got its start in 2007 and has been growing ever since, as reported by The Christian Science Monitor. The group offers teens paid outdoor jobs and apprenticeships — everything from trail building to planting pollinator gardens. Along the way, they're helping kids pick up real-world skills, feel connected to their neighbors, and take pride in caring for the land around them.

Executive Director Will Conklin said many parents initially told him their kids didn't want to go outside — or didn't know what to do once they got there. But after working with Greenagers, he said, those same teens "can't get enough of it."

That excitement is more than just good news for local parks and farms. According to public health experts, spending time outdoors has been linked to improved mental health, reduced stress levels, and stronger community connections.

Programs like this give teens a real break from digital overwhelm — and help them build healthy habits that can last a lifetime.

And it's not just about staying active. Putting away the screens, getting your hands dirty, and knowing you're part of something bigger sticks with you. It gives teens a sense of belonging — to the land, to their neighbors, to something they can actually see and touch — which is rare in a world that's mostly online.

Former crew member Jacob Kulyniak, who now plans to pursue a career in conservation, recalls one project that changed how he saw the world: building a stone staircase on a trail. "It broke me out of my shell," he told the Monitor, realizing that "this is going to be here for the remainder of my life, probably, if not longer."

That's exactly the kind of change Greenagers is aiming for — not just nicer trails, but teens who feel more confident and capable. With steady support from grants and donations, they hope to keep growing and bring even more young people outside to experience it for themselves.

