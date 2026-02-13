Officials thrilled after spotting rare creatures in wild: 'Peaceful existence'

A flock of endangered birds was recently spotted in Cambodia, according to the Khmer Times.

Roughly 20 green peacocks, also known as green peafowls, were seen grazing at the base of a mountain in Phnom Aoral Wildlife Sanctuary, northwest of the country's capital of Phnom Penh.

The sighting was made possible by the open-source Spatial Monitoring And Reporting Tool, which alerts personnel to wildlife presence and provides GPS coordinates. The tool often uses data from trail cameras and is being used under the auspices of the Cambodia Sustainable Landscape and Ecotourism Project, supported by the World Bank.

Trail cameras are helpful tools for documenting endangered species and gauging population numbers. These and other conservation methods are critical for rehabilitation efforts.

Green peacock populations have historically been under significant pressure. The International Union for Conservation of Nature cites extensive agricultural expansion, housing development, and poaching as major threats. Currently, 30,000 of the birds are estimated to be alive worldwide. That said, peacocks in New Zealand have grown to be significant pests for farmers.

The flock of peacocks seen at Phnom Aoral demonstrates the value of taking local action to protect wildlife habitat. By providing ample space for animals to feed and mate, building strong protections, and enforcing action against harmful actors, it's possible to reap the benefits of biodiversity.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

For example, peacocks are great at hunting pests like rats and snakes. Some farmers have housed birds, such as owls, to help manage crops against similar small pests. This prevents the use of harsh, indiscriminate pesticides, which can harm the wider biosphere and pollute nearby water supplies that people rely on.

Cambodian wildlife officials were eager to highlight that this peacock sighting showed the effectiveness of conservation measures. These have included strong regulation enforcement, collaboration between enforcement agencies, tree-planting campaigns, and community engagement.

"The peaceful existence of these birds confirms that wildlife and biodiversity in our protected areas are being preserved effectively," a Ministry representative stated, according to Agence Kampuchea Presse.

"It shows that these areas provide high-quality habitats where wildlife can live harmoniously with nature. It also reflects that wildlife is being protected and conserved by the government," said Ministry of Environment spokesperson Khvay Atitya, per Cambodianess.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.