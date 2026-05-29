Homeowner spots a two-legged anole thriving in backyard native garden

A backyard encounter is warming hearts online after a homeowner shared a Reddit post showing a green lizard living in their garden despite having only two legs.

A photo captured the two-legged anole relaxing among some plant leaves in a native garden. The homeowner said the animal had been hanging around for at least a couple of days, often near a pond and blooming plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit



One commenter pointed to research suggesting green and brown anoles can adapt surprisingly well to limb loss. While that does not make injury harmless, it helps explain how this tiny backyard visitor could still move, sunbathe, and keep going.

Others marveled at the lizard's ability to survive and thrive.

"What a champ, to have clearly survived something awful," one commenter wrote. "Thank you for creating a safe space for her with all those native plants!"

The original poster responded, saying, "Just entered our third year as a certified wildlife habitat. One of the most rewarding things ever!"

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Even a small yard with native plants, shelter, and water can become a refuge for animals dealing with injury, predators, and habitat loss. People also suggested small, low-effort ways to build habitat, including composting to attract bugs.

Commenters repeatedly linked the anole's survival to the homeowner's garden choices. Growing native plants and bypassing toxic pesticides and plastic products can quickly make your yard more hospitable to vital insects and small animals.

Those simple changes can support birds, pollinators, reptiles, and amphibians without requiring much space.

"I think she's pretty happy where she is," the OP wrote. "She's two feet away from the pond. Native plants attract lots of insects. She sunbathes while watching the humans do manual labor. … I look out for all my woodland friends."

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