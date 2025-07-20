  • Outdoors Outdoors

Island community implements sweeping ban that could reshape fishing industry: 'There is no other choice'

"They have accepted that something has to be done."

by Matthew Swigonski
"They have accepted that something has to be done."

Photo Credit: iStock

To help combat a dwindling fish population in the Aegean Sea, one Greek community is proposing a dramatic ban that could reshape the region's fishing industry.

As Oceanographic reported, the Greek island of Amorgos is looking to establish three marine areas where fishing will be banned for at least five years. These locations are Katapola, Nikouria, and Gramvousa. 

There would also be a 1.5-nautical-mile zone around the island where the ban would apply in April and May, the most active breeding period for fish species in the region. The proposal is pending approval from the Greek government. 

The ban was brought forth by the Amorgorama, a collection of fishers in Amorgos. According to the group, fish populations have decreased by as much as 90% around the island over the last couple of decades. "There is no other choice. There are no fish," Capt. Michalis Vekris said in an interview with ekathimerini.com. "Compared to 20 years ago, the decline is 90%." 

In support of the Amorgorama, a study was conducted by researchers at the Agricultural University of Athens to understand the economic impact that the ban would have on the fishing industry in the region. Assistant professor Angelos Liontakis noted that over $5,200 in estimated losses is not enough to deter the anglers from following through with the ban. 

"Fishermen from Amorgos want to continue. They are not interested in business profit as much as the sustainability of fishing," Liontakis said. "They have accepted that something has to be done so that future generations can fish. The state should support them."

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Declining fish populations can have sprawling impacts, including disruptions to food webs, loss of biodiversity, and the destruction of vital ecosystems such as coral reefs and wetlands. They can also lead to economic instability in coastal communities and worsen food insecurity in vulnerable communities. 

"The case of Amorgos is unique in Greece. It is an innovative example of cooperation between fishers, scientists, institutions, civil society, local and national authorities, with the common goal of protecting the seas and local fishers' livelihoods," Angela Lazou, Greece projects manager at the Blue Marine Foundation, told Oceanographic.

"The success of this initiative can play a vital role in the way we protect our seas in Greece and can become a beacon of inspiration and positivity for other fishing communities in the Aegean Sea, Greece, and throughout the Mediterranean."

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x