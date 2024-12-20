Major industry in Greece devastated by worsening sea conditions: 'The destruction we suffered ... was 100%'

"We don't know how we'll make a living in the new year."

Officials say mussel farming in Greece is close to collapsing as record-warm water temperatures take a toll on the industry. Our overheating planet has farmers worried about how they will provide for their families.

What's happening?

The latest report by the National Centers for Environmental Information suggests this year is a virtual lock to be the warmest on record. The November global surface temperature was 2.41 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average, the NCEI said, making it the second-warmest November on record.

The report reflects the warming happening on land and in the water. Unfortunately, warm sea surface temperatures are impacting people who rely on the water to make a living.

Reuters reported that farmers who harvest mussels in the Aegean Sea off the northern Greece coast say mussels have been decimated after record-warm sea temperatures have hit twice in the past three years. As they pulled up their lines during harvest season this year, they found mostly empty shells instead of healthy mollusks. That meant not only was this year's harvest in peril, but seed for the next season was also ruined.

"The destruction we suffered (for next year) was 100%," 35-year-old Anastasios Zakalkas said, per Reuters. "We don't know how we'll make a living in the new year. Our main and only job is mussels."

Why is a threatened mussel industry important?

The mussel industry is an important component of Greece's economy. According to the Hellenic Aquaculture Producers Organisation, the country exports over 22,000 tons of mussels annually. The aquaculture sector is the third-largest in Europe after France and Spain and is valued at over €619 million (more than $642 million at the current exchange rate).

Mussel farms from the town of Pieria, Greece, lost 80% of this year's harvest from a combination of record-warm water and polluted rivers, according to eKathimerini.

Mussels aren't the only species impacted by warming ocean temperatures, either.

For instance, researchers have raised concerns about fish extinctions after they found changes in hunting and feeding patterns. Marine animals are showing up in unexpected places as waters warm and food sources shift.

The death of a humpback whale this summer in Nova Scotia has scientists sounding the alarm about the changes seen in Earth's oceans. Scientists also warn of potentially devastating consequences if the world fails to protect coral reefs.

What's being done about ocean warming?

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources says there is an urgent need to reduce the heat-trapping gases released into our atmosphere. The IUCN also recommends protecting and restoring marine and coastal ecosystems, improving human adaptation, and strengthening scientific research.

Taking action would help safeguard human lives, with the warming planet also supercharging destructive extreme weather.

Reducing our individual generation of harmful pollution is one way to help. We can do this by unplugging energy vampires, installing solar panels to power our homes with low-cost, clean energy, and, whenever possible, riding a bike instead of driving.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.