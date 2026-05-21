Monster 13-foot great white kills spearfisher off Australian tourist island

"This is a tragedy that will be felt by all West Australians."

A 38-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after a reported 13-foot great white shark attacked him while he was spearfishing near Rottnest Island, one of Western Australia's most popular tourist destinations.

The fatal encounter has shaken a region known for snorkeling, free-diving, and beach tourism, and it is already Australia's second deadly shark attack of 2026, according to Men's Journal.

The publication further noted that, according to ABC Australia, the man, who has not been publicly identified, was with friends offshore when the shark struck. He and the others were described as experienced divers.

Authorities later confirmed that beaches near the attack site were shut and officials were searching for the shark. Rottnest Island, about 12 miles from the coast of Perth, draws tens of thousands of visitors each year, making the incident especially unsettling for locals and travelers alike.

The attack follows another deadly shark encounter earlier this year; Men's Journal reported that a boy was killed in Sydney Harbor in January.

Any fatal wildlife encounter is tragic, but this one is especially jarring because it happened near a beloved recreational destination and involved an activity many people see as routine in coastal Australia.

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It also highlights an uncomfortable reality: As more people enter marine habitats for tourism, fishing, and water sports, the chances of human-wildlife encounters rise.

In the aftermath of attacks like this, local communities often review water safety messaging, especially around high-risk activities such as spearfishing and free-diving offshore. Practical precautions can include checking local shark alerts, avoiding isolated waters, staying out of the ocean at dawn or dusk, and being cautious around baitfish or active fishing zones.

In a Facebook post, public official Roger Cook said that the shark attack was "deeply distressing," according to Men's Journal.

"This is a tragedy that will be felt by all west Australians," he wrote. "My heartfelt condolences go out to the man's family and friends. It is a devastating time for all involved. Thank you to the first responders and emergency personnel who attended the scene."

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