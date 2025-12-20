Video shows stunning moment windsurfer is attacked by great white shark: 'I don't think I'll sleep for a week'

A Western Australian windsurfer escaped with only a bitten board after a suspected great white shark encounter at a popular surf spot.

What's happening?

On November 10, windsurfer Andy McDonald was riding a hydrofoil board — an electric windsurfing board that allows riders to hover above the water — at the famed Bombie surf break about three hours south of Perth. Around 6 p.m. local time, a shark suddenly dragged the 61-year-old's board underwater, biting a large chunk out of it.

A video of the encounter shows McDonald reacting instantly. After falling onto the shark, he punches it, climbs onto his sail for flotation, and calls for help.

With assistance from a friend, McDonald managed to paddle back to shore. Remarkably, the windsurfer escaped without physical injury — only his board was damaged.

"I was just so lucky that it didn't come back for another bite of something tastier," he told the Brisbane Herald.

The shark species has not been confirmed, though it is suspected to have been a great white. Experts hope to analyze DNA from McDonald's board to identify the species, according to 9 News Perth.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

"I lived to tell the story," McDonald told Augusta Margaret River Mail. "I don't think I'll sleep for a week."

Why is this attack important to understand?

Sharks don't actively hunt humans, and attacks are exceptionally rare. Still, The Guardian reported that unprovoked shark incidents in Australia have increased due to changing marine conditions.

Warming oceans and habitat loss are reshaping shark behavior, movement, and food sources. As sea temperatures rise, sharks — including great whites — are shifting their hunting grounds and migrating at different times of year, following prey that is also relocating due to changing conditions.

These shifts can lead to sharks appearing in new places or at unexpected times, increasing the likelihood of human–wildlife encounters. At the same time, more people are spending time in the water as warmer seasons extend, creating additional overlap.

Sharks are important indicators of overall ocean health. These unusual encounters can signal bigger changes in marine ecosystems, from stressed food webs to habitat destruction.

What's being done about shark encounters?

This particular incident was reported to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, which issued an alert. Warnings like this can help protect people from dangerous encounters with marine animals — but only if people take notice. As 9 News Perth reported, swimmers and surfers were back at Bombie surf break the day after the attack.

Marine researchers are continuing to monitor great white movements to understand shifting behavior patterns and identify potential hotspots for dangerous encounters before they occur. Communities can support these efforts by backing conservation policies that protect marine habitats, reducing pollution and runoff entering waterways, and following local safety guidelines when entering the ocean.

Ultimately, protecting ocean ecosystems is essential for protecting ourselves. Healthier waters support more stable food webs, helping keep predators in their natural habitats and coastal communities safer.

Learning to coexist with marine animals is essential for addressing global climate shifts impacting wildlife behavior. For McDonald, coexisting means getting back on his board.

"It won't stop me," McDonald told the Brisbane Herald on the day of the attack. "I'll probably go tomorrow — not today. With another board."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







