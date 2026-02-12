Experts issue warning as unprecedented crisis jeopardizes entire US region: 'Everything that we care about is at stake here'

Utah's Great Salt Lake is shrinking at an alarming rate, and experts warn this unprecedented trend could spell disaster for the region's future. The lake's decline is already contributing to a dismal ski season in Utah's mountains, and ecologists warn that more problems could come if they're allowed to continue.

What's happening?

Water levels in the Great Salt Lake have dropped to near-record lows, putting the lake "within just a few years of collapse," according to a report from The Daily Universe at Brigham Young University. It has already lost about two-thirds of its historic volume because of a decades-long drought and excessive water use.

The shrinking lake means fewer snowstorms, as it doesn't fuel snowfall like it used to. Some mountain areas saw only one-third of their typical snowpack this fall. BYU ecologist Ben Abbott explained that warming temperatures, weather shifts, and the lake's decline are leading to more severe snow years, putting ski resorts and water supplies at risk.

"Everything that we care about is at stake here," Abbott said.

Why is this important?

More than 1,000 square miles of dry lakebed are now exposed, becoming a source of toxic dust. Windstorms can blow these pollutants into nearby cities, and residents are already experiencing higher rates of respiratory and heart issues. Less snowpack also means reduced spring runoff, which jeopardizes water access for communities and farmers.

Economically, the crisis threatens Utah's outdoor recreation industry, with resorts already hurting from a shortened, low-snow season. Scientists warn that while bad winters aren't new, rising global temperatures are making extreme conditions more frequent and intense, creating long-term risks to health, safety, and livelihoods.

What's being done about it?

Advocates like Abbott have launched initiatives such as Grow the Flow to raise awareness and drive water conservation. State officials urge residents to reduce outdoor watering, especially lawns, which are often irrigated twice as much as necessary.

Watering less or switching to drought-tolerant landscaping could significantly reduce waste. These small changes can collectively make a big difference for the lake's future.

Cutting the pollution that is heating our planet will be crucial to protect water and weather stability. One of the best steps homeowners can take is switching to solar energy for their power needs. Going solar is one powerful way to make your home more resilient, lower energy bills, and guard against rising prices.

The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can connect you with vetted local installers and help you potentially save up to $10,000 on installation by comparing competitive bids. EnergySage also offers a free tool to compare quotes and explore incentives.

By embracing solutions like these, from conserving water to clean energy upgrades, communities can work together to combat this crisis and protect everything at stake in Utah's future.

