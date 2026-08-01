In the Great Lakes, a $5 billion cleanup effort outlasted politics and kept restoring water

The region contains about 20% of the world's available surface freshwater.

For more than a decade, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative — one of the country's largest freshwater cleanup efforts — has kept moving forward despite years of partisan fights in Washington.

In fact, through the initiative, more than $5 billion has gone to water cleanup, habitat restoration, and protection of a resource that millions of people depend on each day.

What happened?

Local expert Mike Shriberg — professor of practice and engagement at the University of Michigan School for Environment & Sustainability and director of the University of Michigan Water Center — said the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative has backed more than 8,000 projects across the watershed since 2010, including efforts focused on toxic hot spots, invasive species, and damaged habitat, as published in The Conversation.

The report also noted that the region contains about 20% of the world's available surface freshwater and provides drinking water for more than 40 million people in the U.S. and Canada.

Shriberg argues that the initiative has lasted because it combines strong public backing, a defined restoration strategy, and support from an unusually broad alliance.

That alliance has spanned governors, mayors, tribal leaders, nonprofit groups, and business interests.

He also highlighted a major test in 2019, when President Donald Trump proposed cutting the program's funding by 90% before later reversing course and supporting continued funding at $300 million annually.

Why does it matter?

Beyond their scenic appeal, the Great Lakes support recreation, public health, and regional economic activity. Cleaner water means safer drinking supplies and stronger local economies.

It also helps reverse damage from decades of industrial contamination and habitat loss that harmed ecosystems.

Public support has stayed remarkably strong as well. A 2024 poll cited in Shriberg's analysis found that 96% of Great Lakes residents believe governments should invest in protecting the lakes.

Shriberg's analysis also pointed to a University of Michigan study estimating that each federal dollar spent through the initiative generates more than $3 in regional economic output, giving lawmakers a practical case for continued restoration funding.

What's being done?

Part of the initiative's staying power comes from its focus on visible local projects rather than more politically explosive battles.

Work such as habitat restoration, toxic cleanup, and invasive-species control can be easier for communities to support when people can see changes in nearby waterways.

Supporters have also been disciplined in their messaging, repeatedly connecting restoration work to economic benefits in ways that appeal across ideological lines.

Shriberg writes that this case is strengthened by the fact that projects touch every congressional district in the Great Lakes watershed, giving elected officials in both parties improvements they can point to back home.

"The Great Lakes aren't a Republican issue or a Democratic issue. They're an economic engine, a source of drinking water for millions of people, and part of our way of life here in Michigan," U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga said, as reported in The Conversation.

Erika Jensen, executive director of the Great Lakes Commission, said something similar, arguing that success also depends on a "coordinated, consistent kind of beating of the drum."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.