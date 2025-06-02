Wildlife experts issue warning after making heartbreaking discovery at local park: 'You could tell she was malnourished and not doing well at all'

Cases like this are, unfortunately, common.

A recent rescue attempt highlighted the dangers of fishing lines and the importance of curbing pollution. According to a report by WOFL, a Floridian angler tried to rescue a heron trapped in a fishing line, but unfortunately, the bird succumbed to its injuries.

What's happening?

At Herschel King Park in Flagler County, a great blue heron was entangled in a discarded fishing line. When David Clinard found the bird, the line was tightly wrapped around its neck and beak, preventing the bird from eating and drinking. As a result, the heron was severely malnourished.

Clinard patiently gained the bird's trust over the course of three days.

"She was pretty messed up," Clinard told Fox 35. "You could tell she was malnourished and not doing well at all."

Each day, he visited the bird and offered her food and water. Eventually, Clinard was able to remove the fishing line from the bird's neck and bring it to the Flagler County Humane Society. From there, the injured heron was transported to St. Augustine, where it unfortunately died.

Why is discarding fishing lines important?

Entanglement cases like this are, unfortunately, common. According to licensed rehabilitator Karen Ward-Lynch, about half of the birds she treats are due to injuries from entanglement, per Fox 35.

Plastic waste not only pollutes natural landscapes but also directly threatens the health and safety of wildlife. Animals and birds can mistake pieces of debris for food and end up ingesting or getting caught in the trash.

Properly discarding fishing gear and other plastic waste is a simple and easy way to prevent incidents like this from happening.

What's being done about wildlife that end up entangled in fishing lines?

In Flagler County, there is a monofilament recycling receptacle with an area specifically for discarding used fishing lines. However, despite these designated zones, used fishing equipment still ends up littering outdoor spaces.

"I find hooks, all kinds of things out here all the time," Clinard told Fox 35. "I'm an avid angler; I love it. I do know that you can't always be perfect. … The fish can take your line, the hook, everything … but just be cognizant of what you're bringing to the field, then taking out what you're bringing in."

As a result, it's essential to properly recycle your fishing equipment to prevent unnecessary wildlife injuries and deaths.

