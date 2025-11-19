Rescuers respond after wild animal is found in heartbreaking predicament: 'The only responsible thing to do'

Staff at a wildlife rescue center in the highlands of Scotland swooped into action to save an injured and endangered seabird.

The Ross-shire Journal reported that a great black-backed gull was found on a sports field in a high school in Golspie. The bird, named Alice by staff, was found with a fishing hook lodged in its beak and was whisked to the nearest rescue center in Brora.

Because the area is so sparsely populated, Alice had to take a trip down to Invergordon, about 35 miles south, for an X-ray, which Jane Wilson, the center's manager, described as "the only responsible thing to do," per the Journal.

ALICE Good morning!! Woohoo! We are up, medicated, and breakfasting! 💚 Posted by Highland Wildlife Rescue on Tuesday, October 21, 2025

With such a serious injury, euthanasia had to be considered, but after the initial assessment, it was deemed possible to remove the hook. The procedure was successful, and Wilson said she was "cautiously optimistic" that Alice would take to the skies once more.

The great black-backed gull enjoys a relatively abundant global population but is in steep decline in Britain, which is one of 10 seabirds on the U.K.'s red list of animals threatened with extinction.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds lists disruptions to the gull's food supply because of warming seas, pollution, overfishing, and disease as the main threats to British seabirds. Getting tangled in fishing gear is another risk that's sadly far from uncommon in the U.K. and beyond.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

The story underscores the vitally important work carried out at the local level by dedicated staff and volunteers. Supporting such efforts either through volunteering or via a donation is an ideal way to support that work.

The center's social media post about the story attracted supportive comments from concerned residents.

One said, "Fingers crossed for a positive outcome for Alice!"

Another added, "Poor bird. Thank you for caring as much as you do."

A third reader implored others to dispose of fishing gear more responsibly, saying, "I know fishing line gets tangled, but still, try and recover it please."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.