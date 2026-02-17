Tourist records sweet, unexpected moment between boat captain and whale: 'He loves it'

"It is very exciting for me."

A boat captain's special interaction with a gray whale tugged at the internet's heartstrings and hinted at a special relationship that's developed over the years.

A tourist uploaded the touching video from the calving lagoon of Ojo de Liebre in Guerrero Negro, Mexico.

The trust between the grey whales and boat captains at the calving lagoon of Ojo de Liebre in Guerrero Negro is something developed over the numerous encounters throughout the years. This whale had no objections with our captain Paco picking whale lice off of its head. • • •Thank you Jordan Lightner for capturing this incredible moment during our adventure. • • •Onboard Posted by Jerome Evangelio on Friday, March 17, 2023

The footage captures Paco Jimenez Franco, a boat captain with 20 years of experience, removing whale lice from a visiting gray whale. Franco told The Dodo that he'd picked up on whales potentially attempting to rid themselves of the lice before and took a crack at pitching in.

"Once I removed the first one, she approached again so that I could continue to do so," Franco said, per The Dodo.

The whale in the video certainly seems to enjoy Franco's attention as he removes the lice.

"He loves it," a passenger commented excitedly on the interaction.

The whale also seems extremely comfortable with Franco. The captain confidently touches the whale's face, prompting it to roll over to allow him better access to both sides of its head. After pulling off more lice, he pats the whale in appreciation. The whale continues to linger curiously.

Although it's challenging to ascertain a whale's emotions, its behavior suggests a connection with Franco. Whales are intelligent and often social, which is why they fascinate marine enthusiasts.

The lice that Franco removes do have some positive attributes, as The Guardian noted. It can eat algae and damaged skin in ways that benefit the whales. Still, it can also be an irritant.

Franco's interventions are removing just a few of the hundreds that might attach themselves, so it's likely he's giving the whales a little relief from a little too much irritation. That's assuredly why the whales keep coming back for more.

"I have done it repeatedly, with the same whale and others," Franco told The Dodo. "It is very exciting for me."

The relationship highlights a positive whale-human interaction, which is critical when you consider how many whale species are endangered. Threats furthered by humans, like habitat loss and accidents involving boats and equipment, contribute heavily to the troubles for the species.

The wholesome video delighted commenters on Facebook.

"Amazing," one wrote. "Whales are known to be very intelligent and this one knows how to get help."

"OMG how wonderful life is for Paco!!" another exclaimed.

