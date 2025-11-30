Gardener shares video of unexpected visitor enjoying plants: 'Super cute'

One gardener was excited to find a four-legged visitor on her garden plants, and she shared her find in a recent TikTok video.

"I found a new friend in my garden today," she says in the video. "I'll be honest, this scared the crap out of me at first, but look what we have!"

TikToker jacis_honeyhollow (@jacis_honeyhollow) shared footage of a small grey and pale green frog sitting on a leaf in her garden. "We have a little gray tree frog hanging out on the okra!" she says excitedly.

A frog in the garden is a good sign of a healthy growing environment. Frogs love moisture, and they avoid many harmful chemicals and pollutants in the soil. If you're finding frogs in the garden, it is a good sign that your plants have what they need to grow healthy and produce a good crop of vegetables.

Jacis was excited for another reason, as well. "Now gray tree frogs love gardens because they love to eat the things that like to eat — as you can tell here — eat the garden, such as beetles, moths, and even some different types of flies. Right now, he is just chilling until nightfall, and that's when he'll be most active," she explains.

Frogs are great for garden management for this reason. They work especially well with a natural approach to gardening, using native plants wherever possible or choosing species that are well-suited to the local growing environment. This approach can help you save money by using less water, and also reduces the amount of maintenance needed to help your yard thrive. Plus, you'll also attract beneficial wildlife like pollinators.

Commenters loved the adorable little visitor.

"He is super cute," said one user.

"Frogs are my favorite animal! Look at adorable little chonk," said another commenter.

