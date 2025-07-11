Onlooker captures footage of reckless tourists getting dangerously close to massive wild animals: 'Natural selection at its finest'

A new video has people shaking their heads, and for good reason.

The video, shared by @touronsofnationalparks on Instagram, shows a group of tourists in Grand Teton National Park walking way too close to a mother moose and her babies.

In the clip, people are seen stepping off the trail and weaving through trees just to get a better view or snap a photo. Meanwhile, the moose family is not at a safe distance from the onlookers.

That 25-yard rule exists for a reason. Moose may appear calm, but they can become aggressive if they feel threatened, especially when their young are nearby. If one had charged, someone could've been seriously hurt. And sadly, if a wild animal attacks a human, it might be euthanized, even if it was just protecting itself.

Getting this close doesn't just put people in danger; it also puts the moose at risk.

National parks have rules in place to keep both visitors and wildlife safe. When people ignore them, everyone loses. It's not just about avoiding injury; it's about respecting animals and helping them live safely in their natural homes.

This kind of thing happens more than it should. Other posts, like this one of a tourist approaching a bison, illustrate how common this risky behavior has become. And every time, the message is the same: Give wild animals space.

Commenters on the post expressed their frustration.

One person wrote, "Y'all way too close. I don't care if the trees are in the way or not."

Another added, "Wow… natural selection at its finest… Absolutely zero respect for the magnificent, extremely dangerous wildlife."

Bottom line: If you're lucky enough to see wildlife on your trip, great. Enjoy it and tell your friends all about it when you get back. Just don't turn it into a close encounter. They're wild for a reason. Let's keep it that way.

