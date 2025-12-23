Video shows tourist's reckless behavior in national park: 'They would've plowed over a hundred people'

It could have been dangerous to any wild animals around, regardless of the season.

Whether it's getting too close to wild animals or exploring areas that are off-limits, tourists can do some pretty dangerous things in national parks.

However, one tourist in Grand Teton National Park took things a step further. Instagram user touronsofyellowstone_2 (@touronsofyellowstone_2) shared a video of the tourist's willfully dangerous behavior.

In the video, a car is shown speeding down a bike path, of all things, with no regard for anyone or any animal that might be around.

Luckily, no person or animal was on the bike path at the time.

But as one Instagram user pointed out, "Holy guacamole! If that were summer they would've plowed over a hundred people!"

As if that possible damage wasn't bad enough, the driver's speed was concerning. It could have been dangerous to any wild animals around, regardless of the season.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Grand Teton National Park stated on its website, "Animals may be on or near roads or the pathway," and this driver could've easily come across one of them.

And hitting a bison or another large animal especially wouldn't end well for anyone. If a wild animal had appeared while the driver was speeding along, both of them could have been injured or killed.

Even if the driver managed to stop in time, any wild animal facing down a speeding car might well have been provoked into attacking the vehicle. If they had injured the driver doing this, park officials could have hunted the animal down after the fact and euthanized it. This unfortunately happens often following animal attacks.

Considering the park's website has a reminder that states, "To protect wildlife, park officials ask visitors and local residents to practice vigilance and slow down while driving in Grand Teton National Park," tourists should take heed. It could save their lives but those of other people and wild animals.

FROM OUR PARTNER There's a reason dermatologists personally use this daily moisturizing sunscreen more than any other brand Dermatologists see and understand skin at a much deeper level than the rest of us, and they know that the perfect SPF both protects and corrects your skin. That's why they trust, recommend, and personally use EltaMD more than any other brand. EltaMD's clinically tested formulas are designed with dermatologists to meet the needs of any skin type or condition. They're also designed for consistent daily wear to build long-term resilience with a moisturizing, lightweight, non-comedogenic texture — plus hyaluronic acid to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Learn more

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.