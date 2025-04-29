Authorities rescue animals for horrifying conditions at 'hell' farm: 'The suffering found at this farm is not an anomaly'

"This rescue has provided a rare glimpse inside an industry that operates almost entirely out of public view."

When authorities and animal rehabilitation groups rescued neglected creatures at Ohio's Grand River Fur Exchange, the case drew national attention and sparked outrage.

Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation was one of the groups working to save foxes, coyotes, skunks, pigs, and more from the "hell" of the fur and urine farm, along with the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International.

Now, the Texas-based organization has released a video series on its website documenting those efforts and educating people on how they can help prevent future cruelty.

On its website, WRR explained that it accepted 15 skunks, six coyotes, and six foxes that needed immediate medical care after their captive stay at Grand River Fur Exchange.

In addition to breeding animals for their fur and exporting it to global fashion markets, as suggested by documents linking it to Fur Harvesters Auction, the fur exchange sold them as pets and collected their urine for hunting and trapping lures.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture fined the business back in 2011 and banned it from selling wild animals. Nonetheless, it continued to operate until December 2024, when the owner died.

Sadly, the horrific conditions the animals endured, including malnutrition, electrocution, and confinement to wire cages that wounded them and cut off their limbs, aren't out of the ordinary.

"This rescue has provided a rare glimpse inside an industry that operates almost entirely out of public view. The suffering found at this farm is not an anomaly—it is the standard for facilities that engage in this practice," WRR wrote.

However, the lives of the rescued animals are now changing for the better thanks to the coordinated efforts of organizations dedicated to protecting vulnerable creatures, whose fate can mean the difference between healthy ecosystems that also support human life and those that collapse.

Ways you can help make the world a better place for animals include supporting fur-free fashion brands and not engaging with social media posts featuring wild animals, which can normalize the demand for exotic animals, according to the Humane World for Animals.

WRR also encouraged people viewing their videos to "check back often" for updates on "how you can be part of the movement to ensure no other animals suffer the same fate."

"Amazing work WRR," one commenter wrote on The Boerne Star's coverage of the story. "Thank you for countering the hell on earth that some people create."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.