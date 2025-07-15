Dragon Bravo Fire engulfs 5,000 acres of land and destroys historic Grand Canyon Lodge: 'We are devastated by the loss'

An important piece of the Grand Canyon's history was destroyed by wildfires actively burning in Arizona, The Washington Post reported.

What's happening?

The Dragon Bravo Fire began with a lightning strike on July 4, and firefighters in Northern Arizona have struggled to contain the blaze.

A second wildfire, the White Sage Fire, started burning on July 9.

A July 13 National Park Service bulletin warned that the Dragon Bravo Fire "exhibited extreme and volatile fire behavior" on the night of July 12, followed by "a 500-acre expansion" that consumed significant, historical structures near the Canyon's North Rim.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, a complex with a historically significant hotel and cabins, caught fire as the blaze tore through the North Rim that night.

Debbie Albert, a spokesperson for the Lodge, confirmed it had been completely destroyed by the fire.

"We are devastated by the loss of the Grand Canyon Lodge and numerous other historic buildings at the Grand Canyon's North Rim," she said, adding that guests and workers were "safely evacuated."

"We join the National Park Service in mourning the loss of these iconic and beloved structures," Albert said.

Why is the loss of the Grand Canyon Lodge so concerning?

In June, the New York Times cited several reasons the summer of 2025 could bring heightened levels of wildfire activity to the West Coast, at a time when many in Southern California are still recovering from a spate of wildfires in January.

Drier than average brush and higher temperatures increase the likelihood of hard-to-control wildfires — a form of extreme weather — particularly under arid summer conditions.

Cursory research into the January wildfires estimated that the impact of rising temperatures increased the likelihood of fires by 35%, and their intensity by 6%.

As average temperatures tick upward and sea surface temperatures soar, instances of extreme weather become deadlier and more frequent. Wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and unprecedented heat waves are all intensified by unnatural changes to climate patterns.

By nature, wildfires burn indiscriminately — and the loss of the irreplaceable, century-old Grand Canyon Lodge is a reminder of that volatility.

Thankfully, the NPS affirmed there were no reported casualties associated with either the Dragon Bravo Fire or the White Sage Fire as of July 14 — but that was not the case in January, when 30 people lost their lives in Southern California.

What's being done about it?

Due to the extensive impact and ongoing risk, the NPS closed the North Rim for the remainder of the 2025 season.

The NPS confirmed the fires were being "managed with an aggressive full suppression strategy," and said it was focused on preserving remaining structures on the Grand Canyon's North Rim.

