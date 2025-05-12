Expert shares eye-opening video revealing the truth behind record-breaking wildfires: 'Let's be clear'

Without action, the consequences could be calamitous.

A climate expert shed light on record-setting wildfires in the United Kingdom.

What's happening?

In April, there had already been over 100 more wildfires than there were in 2022, which marked the previous high, and the burned area was greater than the full-year high set in 2019, too.

Climate Charlie (@climate.charlie), a climate educator and doctoral candidate in climate science, explained the problem. The country experienced the third-sunniest March on record, and precipitation has declined significantly from the 1991-2020 average.

Other weather, including a high-pressure system, raised the risk of potentially deadly and damaging blazes.

In 2022, human-induced climate change made the weather six times more likely to reach "high fire weather conditions," according to a March study Charlie cited.

Why is this important?

Charlie said rising global temperatures are making wildfires more frequent, more intense, and harder to control. This planetary heating is caused by the burning of dirty energy sources such as coal and gas, which fill the atmosphere with polluting gases that envelop Earth like a blanket.

In addition to heat waves and wildfires, floods and other extreme weather events are becoming more common and increasing in severity.

"Let's be clear, though: Climate change does not cause wildfires; they're usually caused by humans," with most happening accidentally but some being set intentionally, Charlie clarified. The changing climate does, however, make Earth hotter, and rising temperatures create drier conditions, "meaning it's easier for fires to spread."

What's being done about increased wildfire risk?

To contribute to a cooler, safer future, you can swap traditional appliances for cleaner energy options that run on electricity — and save money in the process. If you get your power from renewable solar or wind energy, that's even better. Other ways to act include using public transportation and cutting out plastic.

Fire brigades in the U.K. asked citizens to be extremely careful and consider whether open flames were necessary, especially in rural areas. The National Fire Chiefs Council said "it needs 'long-term and sustained investment' to cope with climate change and 'increased demand' on its services," per The Independent.

"Removes CO2 sequestering forests and releases added carbon to the atmosphere. Devastating cycle," one TikTok commenter said.

