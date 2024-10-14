Authorities investigate tragic death following tourist's illegal stunt at Grand Canyon

The unfortunate event was actually the second fatality occurring within the park in 24 hours.

Sometimes we find others who indulge in living life on the edge. However, even then, we must all proceed with caution. At the 431 national parks in the United States, the beauty and expansive landscape can make visitors tempted to explore more than recommended. Unfortunately, sometimes exploring more than you should has severe consequences.

As explained by USA Today, officials at the Grand Canyon National Park are investigating the tragic death of a tourist who attempted to illegally BASE jump (building, antenna, span, and earth) from the South Rim of the canyon this past August.

A release from the National Park Service revealed that the tourist was a 43-year-old man from Missouri, Justin Guthrie, who attempted to BASE jump from Yavapai Point. Park rangers discovered him 500 feet below the rim.

In addition to the unfortunate event, this was actually the second fatality occurring within the park in 24 hours, the other being the "accidental fall" of a 20-year-old visitor who fell 400 feet after standing too close to the rim's edge. NPS spokesperson Joelle Baird told USA Today that the investigation was still being conducted.

Extreme tourism, such as BASE jumping, is not allowed anywhere in the Grand Canyon. Other national parks, such as Yosemite, prohibit wingsuit flight for the danger it brings to park visitors.

There have been instances of disrespectful or rebellious behavior at national parks in recent years. For example, tourists have been caught throwing rocks at the Valley of the Gods in Utah, carving graffiti into Yellowstone National Park's Black Sand Basin, and even driving off-road in restricted areas at Yellowstone. These actions not only disrupt the natural beauty of these national treasures but also harm wildlife and damage fragile ecosystems.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Caring for our national parks gives communities much in return for our well-being. An example is the push to create an electric vehicle charging corridor across the 431 national park sites, promoting a more sustainable way to travel around and enjoy the splendor of each park.

With awareness and education, we are able to successfully preserve these natural wonders for future generations. By understanding and respecting park guidelines, such as staying on designated paths and keeping a safe distance from wildlife, we can keep our ecosystems and visitors alike out of harm's way.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.