Officials draw 'clear red line' on hunting practices in tourist hot spot: 'One of the most iconic and visited areas'

Local authorities in a popular tourist hot spot have introduced stringent regulations to restrict hunting in areas of high ecological value.

Maspalomas reported that Gran Canaria, part of the Canary Islands, has imposed a ban on hunting activities in protected areas in the south and center of the island. These include the Maspalomas Dunes Special Nature Reserve, which the outlet describes as "one of the most iconic and visited areas of Gran Canaria."

The measures also restrict which species can be legally hunted by residents and attempt to strike a balance between local traditions and protecting the island's endangered species. Because they were relatively isolated for centuries, the islands boast several endemic species not found anywhere else. One Earth describes the Canary Islands as "one of the world's most biodiverse parts of the temperate regions."

As the island's official site notes, the Canaries have more endemic species than any other part of Spain. As the name suggests, there are indeed lots of birds, but the islands are also home to several unique species of reptiles.

Because of urban development and tourism — the islands collectively welcome over 10 million visitors annually — the local wildlife has suffered significant habitat loss. Local residents have also expressed frustration at the sheer number of visitors who arrive each year; thousands took to the streets to call for an end to unsustainable levels of tourism, per the Guardian.

While often controversial, placing restrictions on hunting has a good track record in protecting vulnerable wildlife worldwide. By taking decisive local action to safeguard the islands' threatened wildlife, officials in Gran Canaria have shown their commitment to preserving the island's ecosystem. The "clear red line" established by the restrictions will ensure the immense natural wealth of the Canary Islands is enjoyed by locals and visitors for generations to come.

