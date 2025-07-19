Controversial new hunting law sparks vocal opposition and support: 'Continues to take a real toll'

Pennsylvania has repealed its longtime ban on Sunday hunting. On July 9, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed House Bill 1431, which had broad bipartisan support.

While some expressed fears that the repeal would result in overhunting or create conflicts with other recreational activities such as hiking, with one person calling it "horrible" for that reason, others suggested there's more to the bill than meets the eye.

What's happening?

As detailed by CBS News and ABC27, Pennsylvania has outlawed hunting on Sundays for hundreds of years, barring a few exceptions, including crows, foxes, and coyotes.

The passage of HB1431 means that the Keystone State's 850,000 licensed hunters will have more opportunities to hunt on Sundays.

"At a time when folks in Pennsylvania and elsewhere are busier than ever before — so many hunters are working five, six days a week — this is a commonsense change that gives hunters more freedom to choose when they want to head into the woods," Shapiro said, per CBS. "It also opens up more freedom for moms and dads and aunts and uncles and grandmas and grandpops to introduce younger generations to the tradition of hunting."

Why is this important?

Adding another day of hunting rubbed some people the wrong way. One skeptical person suggested on Facebook that the region's biodiversity — which supports food systems and limits the potential for disease spread, among other things — could take a hit, writing, "One day our future will set down and ask, 'Show me a picture of a deer.'"

Indeed, overhunting and other human activities have decimated wildlife populations globally. Scientists say the world is experiencing its sixth mass extinction event — the first-ever driven not by natural phenomena but by humanity's unsustainable use of land, water, and energy.

What's being done about this?

While sustainable resource usage is a crucial part of ensuring future generations can thrive, HB1431 received robust support from both Democrats and Republicans.

In addition to boosting economic revenue from license sales and expanding recreational access for hunters, as WTAE reported, HB1431 is expected to aid in conservation efforts.

While that may sound counterintuitive, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding explained in a news release that "crop damage from overabundant wildlife continues to take a real toll on farms across the Commonwealth." The expanded hunting days should help, particularly with managing deer populations that can overrun agricultural land and throw things out of balance.

"These measures will help farmers better control deer populations, protect their crops, and support the long-term sustainability of agriculture in our state," said Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Chris Hoffman, noting that the bill was drafted in collaboration with wildlife groups.

"For years, I've worked alongside sportsmen, farmers, and colleagues on both sides of the aisle to finally bring Pennsylvania in line with the vast majority of other states. … We're showing that commonsense reform is possible when we focus on shared values," Sen. Dan Laughlin added.

