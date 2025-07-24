Lawmakers back down from controversial plan that would permit hunting of beloved creatures: 'We applaud the decision'

"We were the first to warn about the risk."

Colombia's government backed down from a proposed hunting quota for a popular species amid swift and fierce backlash.

As Colombia One reported, the possibility of opening up capybaras (known locally as chigüiros) to commercial hunting was floated in June. However, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development later clarified that it was not moving forward with legislation to allow capybara hunting.

Andrea Padilla, a senator who led the charge against the measure, including a petition that gained over 14,000 signatures, said: "We were the first to warn about the risk … enabling the commercial hunting of chigüiros. Likewise, today we applaud the decision not to proceed."

Photo Credit: iStock

Described by PBS as being like a "barrel with legs," the capybara holds appeal that beyond its unquestionably charming appearance. They are the world's largest rodents, with some tipping the scales at up to 174 pounds. The capybara is a not-so-little ecosystem engineer; its foraging habits open up the wetlands it inhabits for other creatures. They maintain the health of vital wetlands by keeping vegetation under control, and they're also an important food source for larger predators such as jaguars.

This gentle giant also forms symbiotic relationships with birds, allowing them to feed on parasites and ticks. According to research, the capybaras facilitate this mutually beneficial arrangement by lying on the ground and exposing areas for birds to clean. Capybaras are relatively plentiful in South and Central America, but they are under threat in Colombia. While the ban on commercial hunting is an important measure to protect, illegal hunting remains a common practice that officials need to clamp down on.

The story highlights the significance of community-based efforts in protecting wildlife. As daunting as taking on big-money commercial interests may seem, landmark environmental legislation often emerges through sufficient public pressure. It's also a reminder of the importance of supporting political candidates who prioritize ecological issues.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.