130-year-old family business threatened by factors beyond their control: 'We were a pretty tough outfit'

"Is this my last can?" customers now ask co-owner Maura Graber.

A California olive house is in a real pickle as dramatic weather conditions threaten its 130-year-old business.

What's happening?

Graber Olive House, a 130-year-old olive cannery in Ontario, California, is on the brink of closure due to extreme weather and financial challenges, reported The New York Times.

Once renowned for its buttery, hand-picked, tree-ripened olives, the cannery has been silent for two years. A failed 2023 harvest — blamed on erratic heat, frost, and rain — left shelves empty and prevented seasonal canning.

Why is the poor olive crop concerning?

Graber's poor olive seasons highlight the toll that Earth's overheating is taking on agriculture.

Increasingly extreme weather — hotter days, untimely frost, and unseasonal rain — directly impacts crop growth, driving up grocery prices.

Small farmers and artisanal producers like the Grabers are hit hardest.

With fewer olives harvested, supplies dwindle, prices soar, and customers suffer. Beyond the community's economic loss, the disappearance of Graber means the disappearance of a cultural icon cherished by generations.

Without climate solutions, more historic businesses risk the same fate.

What's being done about olive crops?

The Grabers hope to lease their cannery property to pay off debts and eventually buy it back.

The other co-owner, Cliff Graber, is not ready to give up on his business.

"We were a pretty tough outfit," he told The New York Times, "Right now we are ready to get going. We're looking forward to the next olive season, and we're ready to rock."

Community support and more sustainable farming practices could help weatherproof their groves.

Also, broader investment in green agriculture — such as heat-tolerant crops and water conservation initiatives — can offer lifelines to struggling farms.

To support small farmers like the Grabers, consumers can buy local, reduce food waste, and advocate for climate policies. Supporting farms also means a more resilient and affordable food system for everyone.

