Gardener captures beautiful video of unexpected backyard visitor: 'Magic'

A gardener managed to capture a special moment in her yard and was keen to share it with her TikTok followers.

"A real-life pollinator magnet," Heather (@rootedwithheather) wrote in the video caption. "This goldfinch landed on my coneflower and sunflower in the same clip. Native plants really do bring the magic."

Goldfinches range well across much of North America, including in Chicago. Goldfinches are one of the strictest vegetarians in the bird world, making them excellent at dispersing seeds and paring back invasive plants. Habitat and climate shifts have pushed goldfinches into new territories, where they can act invasively and displace the local wildlife.

The coneflower Heather mentions is also known as echinacea. Even though its medicinal properties are unproven, echinacea is frequently overharvested to the point of endangerment, leaving birds like the goldfinch out of luck. Luckily, insect pollinators can help echinacea continue to propagate.

As iconic as sunflowers are, they're also facing threats. Wild sunflowers in Georgia are being damaged by road construction. Gardeners may be keen to provide them refuge in their yard, but sunflowers are generally unfriendly to neighboring plants.

Heather was able to show just how much a native garden supports local biodiversity. Local wildlife has evolved with relationships to native plants, and that includes key pollinators like the goldfinch caught on video. By providing them with the right food sources, garden owners help support animals with diminishing habitat.

Native gardens have plenty of extra bonuses. Since native plants have evolved for the local climate, they require less maintenance than more exotic plants. That means saving a few bucks on monthly water costs, too.

Heather's TikTok followers were altogether tickled by the bird singing in Heather's garden.

"They're so cute and the flowers are so pretty!!" said one community member.

"I love seeing the goldfinches on our sunflowers," replied another.

