Expert gardener debunks longstanding myth about sunflowers: 'So long as we do it the right way'

An experienced gardener is challenging a long-standing rule that many have shared in the gardening world: don't plant crops near sunflowers.

In a TikTok video, Mike Hoag (@transformativeadventures) explains how and why he is able to bypass this rule.

The scoop

If you've lurked on any gardening community group, you've probably run into a few posts warning about the dark side of sunflowers.

Sunflowers are beautiful to look at, and they attract bees and other important pollinators. However, the plant releases natural chemicals that can inhibit the growth of nearby plants. These chemicals are particularly helpful for controlling the growth of weeds.

Naturally, though, gardeners warn that growing sunflowers next to your vegetable and fruit plants may inhibit their growth.

"But I've planted sunflowers with my vegetables for 20 years because there's a ton of peer-reviewed research showing that it increases yields of a lot of my favorite crops, so long as we do it the right way," Hoag said.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Hoag explains that sunflowers contribute to greater yields by attracting beneficial insects and birds that protect the garden, as well as helping tocontrol weeds.

What he does to avoid the unintended wrath of sunflowers is to keep his crops away from the root zone of sunflower plants — which Hoag explains is about the length of the largest leaf. Also, he ensures that the plants are not competing for water, sun, or nutrients.

How it's helping

Dr. Robyn Puffenbarger called sunflowers "pollinator magnets," per Virginia's Home for Public Media.

Sunflowers produce nectar, pollen, and seeds that attract and feed pollinators from bees to butterflies and birds.

These pollinators help keep away harmful garden pests without the need for toxic pesticides, allowing your plants to grow healthy and strong. In addition, pollinators help increase crop yields by helping facilitate crop reproduction. This may be why planting sunflowers reasonably near your vegetables may help increase your harvest.

If you've tried growing your own food before and to no success, try planting pollinator-attracting plants, like sunflowers, near your garden before you give up the hobby. Studies have found that those who garden tend to be happier and healthier than those who don't.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters shared how sunflowers helped improve their gardens.

"My father in law would plant a row of sunflowers, a row of tomatoes, a row of sunflowers for support and a little shade. always great yields," one commenter testified.

"They bring an incredible amount of pollinators," another said.

"I do it this way and have always had amazing results," added a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.