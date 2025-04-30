  • Home Home

Gardener shares photo of unexpected visitor eating in their yard: 'With the right nutrition, this fella is going to be bright yellow'

by Michelle Rochniak
Photo Credit: Reddit

If you didn't clean up your outdoor space this past fall, you may have actually done the birds around you a favor this spring.

That's what this Chicagoan gardener in r/NativePlantGardening witnessed. They shared how they saw a pale American goldfinch eating seeds from a black-eyed Susan seed head in their yard at the end of last month.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The goldfinch is sitting on a branch among many other seed heads. It pleasantly surprised the original poster, who did not clear out their garden at the end of last year.

"I'm sure with the right nutrition, this fella is going to be bright yellow and perching on my coreopsis, coneflowers, and agastache this season," they said.

Black-eyed Susans are native to North America and perfect for all kinds of gardens. Their bright yellow petals are beautiful, and they bloom for four to six weeks, per The Plant Native.

The flowers come back every year, which is another reason not to clean them up in the fall. They're deer-resistant, and they're a valuable food source for pollinators, who also keep our food supplies secure.

As for the American goldfinch, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology says that planting native thistles and milkweed can attract more to your space. Rewilding the grass around you can attract other animals who do important work to keep our ecosystems and food chains intact.

Several Reddit users were excited to see this bird and shared about their own gardens.

"I left mine and I was just wondering if I should clear them [seed heads] out - I will wait!" said one user, punctuating their comment with a light blue heart emoji.

"I saw this in Oregon with our Goldenrods / Asters / Pearly Everlasting!" another person exclaimed. "Fall cleanup laziness made for an easy spring for the birds!"

When a Reddit user said they hadn't seen birds in their echinacea bed for a couple of years, someone responded, "I like to say just because I didn't see it, doesn't mean it wasn't there. For example, in 10 years, I have seen one black swallowtail butterfly, yet every year I get plenty of their caterpillars on dill, parsley and not yet on the Ziza aureus which should be their native host. It's cool, I have three things on the menu for them."

Attracting certain critters may take some trial and error, but it's all worth it when a feathered friend comes along to help you greet the new season.

x