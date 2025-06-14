Expert urges others to fight back against 'mushroom invasion' taking over US coast: 'Keep an eye out'

"Take all that you can find."

Invasive plants, animals, and fungi compete with native species for resources, disrupting the ecosystem's balance. Invasive species spread through human interaction, whether that be on shoes, cars, boats, pets, or, unfortunately, through trade and smuggling.

According to the National Park Service, almost any person or pet going in or out of a park is a mode of transportation for species to move outside of their natural environment and into an already established ecosystem.

When invasive species establish themselves in a new environment, it is up to us to do everything in our power to remove them.

One TikToker, Stephen Camp (@b0tanica), introduced his audience to an invasive mushroom species that is spreading in North America.

"There is a mushroom invasion happening on the East Coast right now," Camp said.

The golden oyster mushroom, which is native to Eastern Russia, China, and Japan, lives up to its name. The fungus species is golden in color and looks like a flower in full bloom. To put it simply, it is a gorgeous mushroom, but they pose a real threat to the areas they invade.

Luckily, they are easy to dispose of.

"If you're on the East Coast, keep an eye out for this invasive, yet edible, species," Camp said.

That's right, the invasive golden oyster mushroom in all its beauty can be sautéed, air-fried, or added to pasta, risotto, and soup. The possibilities are endless, so if you walk trails in areas where these mushrooms are growing, forage them for cooking.

While not all invasive species are edible, these plants can still be picked and discarded.

Another way people can stop the spread of invasive species is with a well-established native lawn.

Wildflowers and natural grasses in the yard can offset invasions from non-native species. According to the Lake George Association, native plants can not only prevent invasive species from thriving, but they are also easy to maintain and typically do not require watering, fertilizers, or pesticides.

Plus, by switching to a native-plant lawn, you can save money and time on yard maintenance.

Commenters on Camp's TikTok video loved that these invasive golden oyster mushrooms are edible.

"What a delicious problem to have," one said.

Another shared their favorite way to eat the golden oyster mushroom. "When you find populations of golden oyster mushrooms, you should take all that you can find. They are great sautéed with garlic and thyme!"

