Experts stunned after trail cameras capture images of elusive creatures in unexpected location: 'Growing diversity'

The sighting will "excite biologists for the future wellbeing of the region."

Trail cameras in Ukraine have documented the elusive golden jackal for the first time in the Odesa region, as reported by 112 Ukraine.

In January, Tuzli Lagoons National Nature Park employee Ivan Rusev reported that a camera trap in a protected area had recorded the golden jackal.

Golden jackals are the most northerly member of the jackal species. While there are over 117,000 golden jackals in Europe alone, the species is elusive. However, confirmed first sightings in Austria and France have shown that golden jackals are expanding to new territories, including Western Europe and into eastern parts of Eurasia.

"Acting as a true sanitizer of natural ecosystems, the jackal cleans the area of organic remnants," said Ivan Rusev.

Golden jackals help clear over 13,000 tons of animal waste in Europe each year. Because of their diet, golden jackals are vital to regulating small mammal populations in their ecosystem. The appearance of the golden jackal signals a balanced ecosystem and will "excite biologists for the future well-being of the region."

The camera trap that placed a confirmed golden jackal in the Tuzli Lagoons National Nature Park shows how far the species is traveling. According to Shostal Oleksandr of 112 Ukraine, "The detection of the golden jackal … underscores the growing diversity of species inhabiting the region."

Camera traps help conservationists record species density, sizes, and locations without human interference. With this data, scientists can analyze data to better protect species and habitats. Over time, this data allows them to track conservation efforts and improve upon them.

Trail cameras in other parts of the world have caught glimpses of other rare species, including North American otters in Pennsylvania and the Asian golden cat in Thailand.

According to TCH Ukraine, observing the golden jackal's interaction with other species can provide important data for the Park's ecosystem. Even this first sighting of the golden jackal provides important data for researchers and hope for the species' survival in the ecosystem.

