Trail camera captures rare glimpse of elusive animal after years of silence: 'Mainly active at dawn and dusk'

This is the first official sighting in the region.

In Southwest France, a golden jackal has officially been spotted for the first time. The sighting marks an exciting milestone, as it signals the species is becoming more common in the area.

According to The Connexion, a group of hunters spotted the elusive animal thanks to a hidden trail camera. After reviewing the image, the office français de la biodiversité (OFB), the country's national biodiversity department, confirmed the sighting.

Photo Credit: iStock

While the initial sighting of the golden jackal in Southwest France occurred in 2017, this is the first official sighting in the Occitanie region.

Hidden trail cameras are a powerful tool for conservationists to gather information on a region's biodiversity. For hard-to-find species, such as the golden jackal, they also provide a way for experts to gauge population health. Without these cameras, conservationists wouldn't be able to spot or study animals that aren't likely to roam and live in remote areas.

"The golden jackal is mainly active at dawn and dusk. During the day, it uses habitats with dense vegetation to rest, and moves little," the OFB told The Connexion.

Although the golden jackal is from Eurasia, it has recently been migrating to parts of Western Europe. As a scavenger, the golden jackal consumes animal carrion, acting as a natural cleaner for nearby towns.

The golden jackal also eats small animals, helping control rodent and lagomorph populations in France, noted Animal Diversity Web. This is especially beneficial from an agricultural perspective since these small animals can wreak havoc and ruin local harvests.

Moving forward, smart management of the environment can help protect species such as the golden jackal. In France, the golden jackal is not considered a protected species. However, activists have advocated for a protected status for the golden jackal, according to The Connexion.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.