Scientists astounded after new method helps rare species rebound population in wild: 'Prevent the decline from being greater'

This new development could have a big impact on conservation efforts.

Over the past 50 years, researchers have been tracking the Bonelli's eagle population in Catalonia. An article by Phys.org reported that the methodology for determining species demographics has recently improved with a new protocol promoted by the Biodiversity Research Institute (IRBio) and Conservation Biology Group from the University of Barcelona.

Professor Antonio Hernández-Matías from the UB-IRBio Conservation Biology Group says this new development will "prevent the decline from being greater." Hernández-Matías is a co-author of a study showing that the Bonelli's eagle population is recovering.

The developed methodology can be applied to most birds of prey and other territorial species, according to the article. It makes it possible to accurately identify the four main demographic processes that cause population changes: births, deaths, emigration, and immigration.

These findings can help direct conservation strategies to help increase the population of a species.

This has helped determine that the population of the Bonelli's eagle in Catalonia is recovering after many years of decline.

Understanding how the population of a species changes is important for maintaining biodiversity.

Biodiversity is vital to the health and balance of ecosystems, which directly impacts human health. The decline — or even worse, extinction — of one population impacts all other species in the area. A resilient ecosystem must have biodiversity to recover from human-caused negative effects and natural disasters.

Focusing on conserving wildlife habitats and endangered species is critical in order to preserve the habitats. This benefits wildlife and humans who rely on healthy ecosystems to survive. When we study and protect wildlife, we help protect the future of ourselves and the planet.

The article states that "the results of the study suggest that conservation measures implemented in recent decades … may be behind the recovery of the species."

Researchers hope this new method can be applied to other species to make bigger strides toward protecting wildlife.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.