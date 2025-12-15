Officials issue warning as harmful creatures spread into new waterways: 'We need to take this seriously'

Authorities in New Zealand are working quickly to protect the Whanganui River after the destructive freshwater gold clam was confirmed in the country's Taranaki region, 1News reported.

While the discovery is local, the issue has global relevance — including in the United States. New Zealand leaders are urging their residents to act now to combat the gold clam, warning that "we need to take this seriously."

What's happening?

The Whanganui River Clam Response Group, led by the Horizons Regional Council, launched a prevention effort after freshwater gold clams were detected in the region. Similar to invasive mollusks found across U.S. waterways, these clams reproduce rapidly — up to 400 juveniles per day, or 70,000 annually, according to the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network.

Regional Council environmental manager Craig Davey told 1News that clams smaller than a millimeter can hitchhike on damp gear, including fishing equipment, boats, swimwear, and even pets. Because eradication has never been achieved overseas, authorities are reinforcing strict "check, clean, dry" requirements.

"Everything that touches the water — fishing and boating gear, equipment, swimwear, even the dog — needs to be checked, cleaned, and dried," Davey said.

Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui chief executive Nancy Tuaine also stressed shared responsibility, per 1News, urging residents to help keep the clams out of local waterways.





Why is this invasive clam species important?

Gold clams overwhelm native freshwater species and disrupt natural filtration and habitat functions. They also clog pipes and water infrastructure, leading to costly repairs and service interruptions.

The impact of other invasive clam species is also visible in the American West, where zebra mussels threaten water supplies and infrastructure along the Colorado River. In Texas, invasive apple snails have spread through parts of the San Antonio River, damaging native habitats and prompting expensive intervention efforts.

These disruptions reduce water quality, harm fish populations, and strain systems that communities rely on — impacts widely documented in invasive species reviews such as a study from the Delta Stewardship Council.

What's being done about the invasive clam species?

Authorities are increasing surveillance along the Whanganui River to detect new clam populations early. Prevention remains the most effective strategy, and according to 1News, officials recommend decontamination steps such as hot-water soaks, bleach or salt solutions, freezing gear overnight, and drying equipment and watercraft for 48 hours before entering another waterway.

Residents who spot suspected gold clams should photograph them, leave them in place, and report sightings to Biosecurity New Zealand.

Although the response is unfolding in New Zealand, the situation offers a reminder for U.S. outdoor enthusiasts: Preventing invasive species — whether they're gold clams, zebra mussels, or other damaging pests — depends on careful cleaning, quick reporting, and community awareness.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.