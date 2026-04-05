Documentary shines light on remarkable paperclip-sized fish that climbs Hawaiian waterfalls

The gobies manage to cling to waterfall walls by using their circular bellies.

Nature never ceases to amaze, with the most improbable feats achieved by the most unlikely creatures. Encapsulating that perfectly is a tiny, one-inch-long fish in Hawaiʻi.

The news outlet Islands profiled the Nopoli rock-climbing goby, whose prowess simply has to be seen to be believed. If you're lucky enough to spot them in action, these remarkable fish scale waterfalls of up to 330 feet in height.

The Gravity Giggles (@GravityGiggles) YouTube account shared a video excerpt from the BBC's Life program showing the goby's captivating ability to conquer such heights in their pursuit of a mate and near-perfect habitat.

The gobies manage to cling to waterfall walls by using their circular bellies. Islands noted that their bodies undergo a change to allow the suction to climb the rocks.

Slowly, they ascend by attaching their bellies to the rock, then they advance their mouths and bellies in a caterpillar-like manner.

Many of the fish won't make it. After all, they are scaling massive cliffs and facing water levels that overwhelm their size. Despite the tricky task at hand, the determined fish scale upward toward their bit of fish paradise.

Hawaiian culture captured this unique ability before researchers caught on to these impressive features, per Islands. An old saying about the tenacity of the Nopoli links them to good luck.

Truly, though, the Nopoli goby's behavior might share more about the resiliency of nature even in the most unfavorable circumstances. Unfortunately, the goby could be put to the test by different adversaries than waterfalls.

The BBC explained that the arrival of Europeans in Hawaiʻi led to an influx of invasive plant and animal species. Many creatures native to Hawaiʻi have evolved to thrive only in the islands.

Since the gobies depend on a stream specific to the islands' ecosystem, habitat loss and changes to the water source could upset the natural balance and deprive them of the chance to make the remarkable climb upwards.

The state is making efforts to conserve creatures like these while they can. It might be a Herculean effort to reverse all the changes in Hawai'i, but the gobies themselves provide inspiration that long odds can be overcome.

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