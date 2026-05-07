'I've often found myself describing it as biblical': Goats enlisted to stop invasion of rapidly-spreading plants

Roughly 300 goats are munching their way through invasive shrubs at one of Dallas' most beloved parks.

According to KERA News, the city's Park and Recreation Department contracted Open Space TX to station the animals at White Rock Lake. The herd is working a hillside next to the Bath House Cultural Center, where they'll spend about 10 days feasting on privet. The shrub is thick and fast-spreading, and it chokes out native vegetation when left unchecked.

The animals strip leaves from privet branches, leaving the plant stressed and unable to bounce back. The herd can cover roughly 1.5 acres per day without needing cleared paths or heavy equipment to reach wooded areas. Since everything they consume becomes fertilizer on the spot, there's no plant waste left to clean up.

Invasive species like privet are a headache for park managers and homeowners alike. These plants spread aggressively, hogging sunlight, water, and nutrients that native species need to survive. When native plants disappear, so do the pollinators that depend on them, and that has real consequences for our food supply, since bees and butterflies help crops grow.

One of the smartest things you can do to protect pollinators is to swap invasive species or monoculture turf for native plants. Species adapted to your region need far less water, mowing, and fertilizer than traditional grass, which means lower water bills and more free weekends.

Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping (a method that uses drought-tolerant plants with minimal irrigation) are also helpful options. Even converting just a portion of your yard can make a difference for your wallet and your local ecosystem.

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"I think there's something about humans and ruminants," said Quincy Crow, owner of Open Space TX. "I've often found myself describing it as biblical. Goats and sheep have this almost mesmerizing presence. I think it's a little bit like fire. People just sit around and watch fire [and] a lot of these people [watch goats]."

"The goats really, really, really like those berries," said Brett Johnson, conservation manager for Dallas.

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