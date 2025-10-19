Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after video after releasing goats into overgrown yard: 'They get it done'

"That yard was demolished by the goats."

This weed management solution is the goat — at least, according to a before-and-after video by TikTok user Joyful Goat (@joyfulgoatrentals).

The video showcased the owner's yard before they introduced goats to help manage the overgrown weeds and shrubs surrounding it.

After the goats got to work, the yard was completely transformed.

#landclearing #goat #goats #goatsoftiktok #beforeandafter ♬ Banjo picker - David Spicer @joyfulgoatrentals Our goats transformed this yard from overgrown and impassable to easily manageable. In just 21 days, our goats munched through privet, weeds and large patches of poison ivy. We went in behind them and remove unwanted debris and now the homeowner can see parts of the yard that had been hidden from view for years! For a free quote & evaluation of your property, reach out to us on our website www.joyfulgoatrentals.com . . Brush Clearing | Poison Ivy Control | Kudzu Control | Invasive Species & Land Management | Photos & Special Events . . Questions? 🌿 DM for more info 🌱 www.joyfulgoatrentals.com . #land

"In just 21 days, our goats munched through privet, weeds, and large patches of poison ivy," the post's caption explained. "We went in behind them [to] remove unwanted debris and now the homeowner can see parts of the yard that had been hidden from view for years!"

While local jurisdictions vary on whether goats can be used to tackle tough landscaping jobs, they are natural-born grazers that will eat grass and enormous weeds with no hesitation, making them a novel solution to areas with overgrowth, unwanted weeds, and other bothersome plants.

Although not everyone can hire goats, they offer a more natural solution to weed problems than commercial herbicides (which leach harmful chemicals into your plants) or expensive landscape fabric (which often fails to stop weeds from growing and harms the soil).

Another solution is to invest in a natural lawn by installing native plants adapted to the local ecosystem, which require less maintenance and fewer resources than non-native foliage.

By rewilding your yard with native plants, you can not only prevent weeds but also save money on water and expensive yard maintenance tools or fertilizers.

Additionally, planting natives contributes to your local ecosystem by attracting pollinators that can nurture familiar foliage and support our food chain.

Commenters were highly impressed by the goats' work and their final results, with one joking that the hungry animals were "Jehovah's lawnmowers."

"That's absolutely crazy. That yard was demolished by the goats," an astonished user said.

"Best and cheapest way to clear property," another commenter replied.

"They sure are! They get it done!" Joyful Goat said in response.

