Onlooker captures stunning video as million-dollar luxury yacht capsizes moments after launch: 'Seems like a pretty major design flaw'

A megayacht sank in the Black Sea just a few minutes after its launch, and this time, it had nothing to do with naughty orcas.

The disastrous footage (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear) was appropriately posted to r/CatastrophicFailure, and it shows the $1 million vessel Dolce Vento almost immediately capsizing and plunging into the sea.

A forlorn individual (who may have been the owner) is seen leaping off the side of the stricken yacht as it disappears.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident — although the shipbuilder's reputation took a bit of a hit.

Compared to some of the gargantuan behemoths traversing the high seas, a million-dollar yacht is small potatoes. Still, the environmental impact of all luxury forms of travel is significant. The unrestrained decadence of the ultra-wealthy comes with an ecological cost that we all pay.

According to one study by Oxfam, the world's richest 1% cause more planet-heating pollution than two-thirds of the world's population in developing nations. It's a good reason to pay close attention to companies that like to tout their green credentials while their owners undermine those efforts.

The comments were not exactly overflowing with sympathy. One clever comment played on the ship's name (vento: wind, dolce: sweet): "The vento wasn't so dolce that day."

"Looks so top heavy," one commenter observed. "That center of gravity vs buoyancy must have been very close."

Another added, "Building a luxury yacht that can't handle a little wind seems like a pretty major design flaw."

A few comments poked fun at the meager (by yacht standards) price tag.

"Maybe they should have spent a bit more," one said.

Another scoffed, "Only $1 million? I guess they got what they paid for."

