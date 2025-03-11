Scientists prepare for unprecedented change to major river after knocking down dams: 'This has been controversial for a long time'

The plan is to start shutting down the dams by 2028, with final decisions on how the river will be managed still in the works.

California's Eel River is about to go through a huge transformation. Conservationists have been working hard to restore it for decades. Now, they're about to see that dream become reality.

PG&E, the company that owns the Cape Horn and Scott dams, is moving forward with shutting down its Potter Valley hydroelectric project. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a new agreement between state officials, tribal leaders, conservation groups, and water agencies has helped clear the path for their removals.

The deal also includes compensation for the Round Valley Indian Tribes, who have pushed for years to restore the river, along with a plan to keep some water flowing to farms and cities that have relied on it for generations.

For fish like Chinook salmon and steelhead trout, this is critical. Dams have blocked them from reaching their spawning grounds for more than 100 years, leading to steep population declines. When dams on the Klamath River in the state came down, scientists saw fish returning in numbers they hadn't seen in decades, the Associated Press reported. Many expect the same thing to happen here.

Letting a river run its natural course can help improve water quality, lower flood risks, and bring back recreational opportunities like fishing and kayaking. In the Northeast, restored rivers have also seen economic benefits, as cleaner waterways attract more visitors and businesses.

That said, there are still some challenges. The deal includes a plan to build a $50 million water diversion system to keep some of the flow heading to Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties, but residents there will have to help pay for it.

"This has been controversial for a long time," said Janet Pauli of the Mendocino County Inland Water and Power Commission, per the Chronicle. "But we've gotten to a place where we're really understanding each other's concerns better than we ever have."

The plan is to start shutting down the dams by 2028, with final decisions on how the river will be managed still in the works. But looking at how fast rivers have bounced back after other dam removals, many believe this could be a major win for both people and nature.

